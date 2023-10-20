  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Hill Attends IDB Reception

October 20, 2023
Commerce
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), shakes hands with General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group and Country Representative, Jamaica, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Anton Edmunds, during the IDB’s Sub-Regional Policy Dialogue network forum cocktail reception at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (October 18).

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), exchanges pleasantries with General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group and Country Representative, Jamaica, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Anton Edmunds (centre), and Division Chief, Division of Competitiveness, Technology and Innovation, IDB,  Gonzalo Rivas. The occasion was the IDB’s Sub-Regional Policy Dialogue network forum cocktail reception at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (October 18).
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), engages with General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group and Country Representative, Jamaica, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Anton Edmunds (centre), and Division Chief, Division of Competitiveness, Technology and Innovation, IDB,  Gonzalo Rivas. The occasion was the IDB’s Sub-Regional Policy Dialogue network forum cocktail reception at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (October 18).
