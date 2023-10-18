Registration for JBDC’s Oil Extraction Workshop Ends October 31

Persons interested in participating in the Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s (JBDC) one-day workshop on: ‘Introduction to Oil Extraction’, are being reminded that the deadline for registration is Friday, October 20.

The workshop will be held at the entity’s Incubator and Resource Centre, 76 Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, on Tuesday, October 31.

It will explore topics surrounding the market trends for oil extraction, raw material supply and the needs and sources to start an essential oils business.

Participants will also be exposed to the various types of oils that can be extracted from plant materials, their uses and benefits as well as the various extraction methods.

Persons interested in participating may register by calling the JBDC at 876-618-0605 or sending an email to tlindo@jbdc.net.

The cost for registration is $6,000, inclusive of lunch and a Certificate of Participation.

The day’s activities will commence at 9:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.