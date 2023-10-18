  • Keyword

PHOTOS: FAO Hot Pepper Project Stakeholder Validation Session

October 18, 2023
Commerce
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
National Project Manager, Sanniel Wilson-Graham, addresses a validation session for the Hot Pepper Status Report and the Market Assessment Report for the ‘Improving Phytosanitary, Food Safety and Market Access Opportunities along the Hot Pepper Value Chain in Jamaica’ project. The session was held on Wednesday (October 18) at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) Multi-Purpose Room in Kingston.

A validation session for the Hot Pepper Status Report and the Market Assessment Report for the ‘Improving Phytosanitary, Food Safety and Market Access Opportunities along the Hot Pepper Value Chain in Jamaica’ project was held on Wednesday (October 18) at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) Multi-Purpose Room in Kingston. In attendance are (from left): National Project Manager, Sanniel Wilson-Graham; Sanitary and Phytosanitary Specialist (Hot Pepper Status Report), Luke Lee; Chair, Project Management Committee, Julia Bonner Douett; and Market Assessment Consultant (Hot Pepper Market Assessment Report), Patrick Forest.
