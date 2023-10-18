PHOTOS: FAO Hot Pepper Project Stakeholder Validation Session October 18, 2023 Listen Commerce Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser National Project Manager, Sanniel Wilson-Graham, addresses a validation session for the Hot Pepper Status Report and the Market Assessment Report for the ‘Improving Phytosanitary, Food Safety and Market Access Opportunities along the Hot Pepper Value Chain in Jamaica’ project. The session was held on Wednesday (October 18) at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) Multi-Purpose Room in Kingston. The Full Story A validation session for the Hot Pepper Status Report and the Market Assessment Report for the ‘Improving Phytosanitary, Food Safety and Market Access Opportunities along the Hot Pepper Value Chain in Jamaica’ project was held on Wednesday (October 18) at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) Multi-Purpose Room in Kingston. In attendance are (from left): National Project Manager, Sanniel Wilson-Graham; Sanitary and Phytosanitary Specialist (Hot Pepper Status Report), Luke Lee; Chair, Project Management Committee, Julia Bonner Douett; and Market Assessment Consultant (Hot Pepper Market Assessment Report), Patrick Forest.