Progress in Implementation of Education Transformation Commission Report

The Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) is reporting progress in the implementation of the recommendations of the 2022 Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) report.

Work has commenced on 93 of the 365 recommendations contained in the report, produced by the Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired Commission.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday (October 18) at Jamaica House, ETOC Chairman, Dr. Adrian Stokes, reassured Jamaicans that the work to transform the education sector is “on in earnest.”

He highlighted that significant steps have been made in finalising the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Bill, which seeks to establish a governing body for the teaching profession, and a licensing and registration regime for all government-paid teachers.

“We are also reporting progress with the improvement in the accounting system across all schools. That’s very, very important when we speak to governance and accountability with regards to financial management. Ensuring that you have an accounting system that can track and keep proper records is very important as we seek to improve governance within the school system,” Dr. Stokes said.

He advised that the Ministry of Education and Youth has commenced the Education Management Information System (EMIS) rollout, which will improve the tracking and monitoring of key performance indicators within the sector.

Dr. Stokes further shared that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) expansion plan is “fairly advanced” and good progress has been made with the elimination of the shift system in schools.

He noted that there are some initiatives on which work needs to be advanced.

Among these are the publicising of National Education Inspectorate (NEI) reports and improved staffing and training at Early Childhood Institutions (ECIs).

Education Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the plan is to ensure that at least one trained professional is attached to all institutions, whether public or private.

“In our assessment, it has been determined that this is the single most important factor that we [need] to have in our schools,” she pointed out.

She shared that 120 ECIs within underserved areas have been identified for certification, while $15 million has been invested to work with ECIs that are at about 80 per cent certification.

The implementation of broadband infrastructure in all schools is also 50 per cent behind.

“I know that there are some procurement issues surrounding the full rollout. But it is quite a substantial piece of work to be done and it is something that will impact lives in a very big way. We are encouraging the Ministry to ensure that the work here is advanced in a serious way,” Dr. Stokes said.

The ETOC Chairman further disclosed that there are challenges with procuring key technological resources, mainly software, to aid the project management process.

He explained that the Committee wants to get to a place where it can have updates available to the public online.