- Health Ministry Undertaking Measures to Curtail Malaria
- Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre Celebrating 21 Years of Service
- Two-Week Timeline for Completion of Bustamante Hospital Repairs
- Gov’t Turns Down UK Offer of New Maximum-Security Prison
- Manufacturing Contributed $55.9 Billion for 2015/16
JIS News
- Agriculture
- Commerce
- Culture
- Economic Growth & Job Creation
- Education
- Energy
- Entertainment
- Finance & Public Service
- Foreign Affairs
- Gender Affairs
- Health
- Industry
- Information
- Justice
- Labour
- Local Government
- National Security
- OPM
- Opposition
- Science
- Social Security
- Sport
- Technology
- Tourism
- Transport and Mining
- Youth
Watch JISprev next
JIS Radio
- JIS NewsNews Recap 2 5:04
- JIS NewsNews Recap 1 4:57
- JIS NewsCertain Services At The B.H.F.C. Suspended 5:01
- JIS NewsCraft Development Institute To Be Established 5:05
- JIS NewsJamaica And Israel Discuss Cooperation Agreement 4:59
- JIS NewsActing Commissioner Outlines Crime Reduction Strat... 5:06
- more radio programs
JIS Social