- New Year Message 2017 From His Excellency the Governor-General The Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen
- 2017 New Year’s Message from Prime Minister, Most Hon. Andrew Holness
- 2017 New Year Message by the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller ON, MP Leader of the Opposition
- Protected Areas Can Contribute to National Development
- JCDC Urges the Establishment of Culture Clubs
JIS News
- Agriculture
- Commerce
- Culture
- Economic Growth & Job Creation
- Education
- Energy
- Entertainment
- Finance & Public Service
- Foreign Affairs
- Gender Affairs
- Health
- Industry
- Information
- Justice
- Labour
- Local Government
- National Security
- OPM
- Opposition
- Science
- Social Security
- Sport
- Technology
- Tourism
- Transport and Mining
- Youth
Watch JISprev next
JIS Radio
- JIS News2 Million Cruise Passengers Expected Next Year 5:02
- JIS NewsGov’t Remains Committed To Affordable Housin... 4:52
- JIS NewsKSAC To Host Tree Lighting Ceremony 4:58
- JIS NewsGov’t Moving To Strengthen Fiscal Management... 5:08
- JIS NewsJamaica To Acquire New Border Patrol Vehicles 5:06
- JIS NewsGovernment Carrying Out Sewerage System Upgrades 4:59
- more radio programs
JIS Social