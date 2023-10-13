Second MSME Business Roadshow Slated For October 26

The second leg of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce’s ‘MSME Business Roadshow’ is slated for Thursday, October 26 at the Half Moon Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James.

This follows the event’s initial staging in August where operators of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) benefited from a series of activities geared towards growing their businesses.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sancia Bennett-Templer, noted that the first roadshow “got off to a successful start in Mandeville”.

“We will [therefore] be taking the message and services of the Ministry, our 20 agencies, partner ministries, departments and agencies and private-sector partners [who are] engaged in offering services to the MSME sector, to other parts of the island,” she added.

The third and fourth legs of the roadshow will be held in Drax Hall, St. Ann, and Kingston on November 1 and 21, respectively.

Mrs. Bennett-Templer was delivering remarks at the recent opening of the fourth ‘Chicken & Tings’ location on Shortwood Road in Kingston.

The roadshows are geared towards providing MSMEs across Jamaica with access to business development services and opportunities for financing, and fostering connectivity between markets and customers.

“Up to 50 local MSMEs will have the opportunity to display and sell locally made products as well as receive cash grants to support their businesses, through participation in our pitch competitions,” the Permanent Secretary informed.

She pointed out that the Ministry “recognises the importance of MSMEs; they are the backbone of the economy, accounting for more than 90 per cent of all enterprises and contributing to more than 40 per cent of [our] gross domestic product”.

“They provide employment, income, innovation, and social inclusion for

millions of Jamaicans. They also play a vital role in enhancing our competitiveness, diversifying our exports, and reducing our dependence on imports,” Mrs. Bennett-Templer indicated.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry remains committed to supporting MSMEs and all Jamaican businesses through various initiatives and programmes, such as the roadshows.

“We want to see all our local businesses expanding and opening new locations locally… and moving to develop value added products and services for new or increased export initiatives,” the Permanent Secretary emphasised.

“All of the Ministry’s agencies are engaged with the roadshow and will be with us as we continue on this initiative by providing their various services to MSMEs that are at varying stages of development,” Mrs. Bennett-Templer said.

Persons interested in participating in this and the remaining roadshows may complete the registration form available at https://tinyurl.com/MBR-Reg-Form.

The event is being sponsored by the Development Bank of Jamaica, LASCO Financial Services, Sagicor Bank and Lynk.

Partnership support will be provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Ministry’s portfolio agencies.

For further information on the roadshow, persons may visit the Ministry’s website at https://www.miic.gov.jm/ or call 876- 968-7116.