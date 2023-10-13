PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Addresses Launch of CVSS’ Aim Initiative October 13, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), speaks with Chairperson of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), Kim Mair; and President of CVSS, Gary Hendrickson. Occasion was the launch of the CVSS’ Advocate, Innovate and Mobilise (AIM) initiative on October 12 at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston. AIM aims to strengthen the capacity of civil society organisations to deliver programmes to the vulnerable groups that they serve. The 30-month intervention is being funded by the European Union (EU).The Full StoryMinister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), speaks with Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union (EU), Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz; and Executive Director, Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), Nancy Pinchas. The event was the official launch of the CVSS’ Advocate, Innovate and Mobilise (AIM) initiative on October 12 at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston. The 30-month intervention is spearheaded by the CVSS and funded by the European Union (EU). Through Project AIM, CVSS will implement a series of complementary and integrated activities that involve a series of training modules, including communication strategies, institutional strengthening, and advocacy. The training sessions are designed to strengthen internal capacities and efficiencies to improve and enhance civil society organisations’ initiatives and programmes.