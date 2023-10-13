  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

LAC Encouraging Persons to Access Duty Counsel Service

By: Twila Wheelan, October 13, 2023
Justice
Share
LAC Encouraging Persons to Access Duty Counsel Service
Photo: Contributed
A team of lawyers discuss the details of a case of the accused.

The Full Story

Persons who have been charged with criminal offences and cannot afford legal representation are being advised to contact the Legal Aid Council (LAC).

Speaking on the JIS Facebook Live programme, Studio 58A on Wednesday (October 11), Executive Director of the LAC, Dian Watson, said persons who have been arrested or detained can access the duty counsel service free of charge.

“It is really a lawyer on duty who will go and help someone who is arrested and is in custody, needs assistance and cannot afford to retain a lawyer of their own,” she explained.

“The duty counsel is able to go there and give the person advice and assist them with an identification (ID) parade and question-and-answer session,” she added.

Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council (LAC), Dian Watson.

Ms. Watson noted that under the law, the police have a duty to call the LAC if someone is in custody and needs an attorney.

All police stations have a list of duty counsels provided by the LAC.

“We have an excellent panel of attorneys who are drawn from their own private practice around the island and they sign up to assist persons. It is free to the persons benefiting from the service, but the attorneys are paid a stipend by the Ministry of Justice,” she pointed out.

Ms. Watson said that whatever persons need to advance their defence will also be provided through the LAC.

“In terms of scope, we do criminal matters for representation in court. If the matter is complex, we will assign more than one attorney to assist you. If you need DNA evidence or any expert psychiatric evaluation, the attorneys will write to the LAC, and we will provide that as well,” she noted further.

Ms. Watson said the LAC provides information and advice on any legal matter.

“We have a very good mobile service. The LAC travels around the island, where we give legal advice and information to people who require it,” she said.

She noted that currently, the Council does not represent persons in civil matters “but we are working on that”.

To contact the LAC, persons can call (876) 948-6999.

Last Updated: October 13, 2023

More From: Justice
Schools Encouraged to Use Restorative Justice to Curb Student Conflicts
By: Twila Wheelan, Oct 09, 2023
More Than 100 JPs Sworn in for St. Andrew
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 05, 2023
Mediation to be Used in Settling Estate Matters
By: Rochelle Williams, Sep 21, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content