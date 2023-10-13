Road Closure Notice for the Martha Brae Main Road in Trelawny

Road Closure Notice for the Martha Brae Main Road in TrelawnyBy: October 13, 2023,
The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that a section of the Martha Brae main road in Trelawny, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, October 16, 2023.
The roadway will be closed, in the vicinity of the Zion community, for a period of seven days, and will reopen on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.
Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, explains that the roadway is being closed to facilitate corrective works to a concrete cross drain.
The project will involve excavation works and the installation of a new drainage feature.
Ms. Ricketts says the extended period of closure is necessary to facilitate the curing of the concrete.
During the period of closure, motorists traveling from the direction of Martha Brae towards Wakefield may travel via Market Street and Smith Crescent.
The reverse applies to motorists traveling from the direction of Wakefield towards Martha Brae.
Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.