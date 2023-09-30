PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Tours Jericho Pipeline Project September 29, 2023 Listen Works / Construction Share Photo: Dave Reid Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (left), is in conversation with Councillor of the Treadways Division, Sydney Rose, during a tour of the Jericho Pipeline Project in St. Catherine on September 28. The project, which is part of a 0.8-kilometre road transformation, costing just over $125 million, delivers two million additional gallons of water daily to communities in Linstead, St. Catherine, and features a 16-inch main pipeline. The project began in July 2023 and is to be completed in December 2023. The Full Story Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (centre), and Councillor for the Treadways Division in St. Catherine, Sydney Rose (left), look on as National Water Commission (NWC), Regional Manager for Clarendon and St. Catherine, Garwaine Johnson, highlights features of the Jericho Pipeline Project in St. Catherine. Occasion was a tour of the project on September 28. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (left), and Councillor of the Treadways Division, Sydney Rose (right), observe activities on the Jericho Pipeline Project in St. Catherine during a tour on September 28. The tour was to observe work on the 16-inch main pipeline, which is enhancing the community’s water infrastructure while ensuring road reinstatement.