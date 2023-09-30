Saturday,
September 30, 2023 2:55 pm

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Tours Jericho Pipeline Project

September 29, 2023
Works / Construction
Share
PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Tours Jericho Pipeline Project
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (left), is in conversation with Councillor of the Treadways Division, Sydney Rose, during a tour of the Jericho Pipeline Project in St. Catherine on September 28. The project, which is part of a 0.8-kilometre road transformation, costing just over $125 million, delivers two million additional gallons of water daily to communities in Linstead, St. Catherine, and features a 16-inch main pipeline. The project began in July 2023 and is to be completed in December 2023.

The Full Story

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (centre), and Councillor for the Treadways Division in St. Catherine, Sydney Rose (left), look on as National Water Commission (NWC), Regional Manager for Clarendon and St. Catherine, Garwaine Johnson, highlights features of the Jericho Pipeline Project in St. Catherine. Occasion was a tour of the project on September 28.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (left), and Councillor of the Treadways Division, Sydney Rose (right), observe activities on the Jericho Pipeline Project in St. Catherine during a tour on September 28. The tour was to observe work on the 16-inch main pipeline, which is enhancing the community’s water infrastructure while ensuring road reinstatement.
Last Updated: September 29, 2023

More From: Works / Construction
Road Closure Notice for the Withorn to Darliston Main Road in Westmoreland
By: National Works Agency (NWA), Sep 29, 2023
Minister Chang Satisfied with Facilities at Temporarily Relocated Bull Bay Police Station
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Sep 17, 2023
Prime Minister Holness Opens May Pen to Williamsfield Leg of Southern Coastal Highway
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Sep 15, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content