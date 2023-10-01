G-G Awards Medal of Honour for Outstanding Service

Several Jamaicans have been awarded the Governor-General Medal of Honour for outstanding service to the country and specifically to the Office of the Governor-General.

During a ceremony held at King’s House on Thursday (September 29), gold, silver and bronze Medals were presented to Privy Councillors, National Coordinators of The Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE), Members of the Advisory Board of The Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence, Members of the King’s House Foundation, Members of The Governor-General Jamaica Trust, Close Protection Officers and other security officers, members of King’s House staff, private and public-sector representatives, among others.

In his address, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said that the event was a celebration of the recipients’ “remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment” to the Office of Governor-General and the nation.

He noted that they have been “pillars of this office in so many ways,” and have become an “indelible part of our success”.

“Your dedication to our social outreach programme has enabled us to touch countless lives meaningfully,” he said.

“The contributions you have made to the physical development of King’s House have not only enhanced the aesthetic beauty of this national landmark, but have continually improved our capabilities and resources,” he added.

“The Medals you receive today, though significant, are but small tokens of our appreciation for your service to the Governor-General,” the Governor General said.

The late Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at her 60th (Diamond) Jubilee in 2012, gave permission for the Medals to be struck for service to her through her de facto Heads of State, the Governors-General in the Caribbean Realm countries, namely Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Medals should have been awarded during the Queen’s 70th (Platinum) Jubilee in 2022; however, she transitioned before the presentation could be made on September 8 of that year.

A total of 100 Medals were struck for Jamaica – 50 gold, 30 silver, and 20 bronze.

The Medal of Honour is a prestigious award given to Jamaicans who have made significant and exceptional contributions to their communities and the nation.

It is a way to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of citizens who have made a positive impact on society.

The specific criteria for receiving the honour and the categories in which the Medal is awarded may vary over time.

Recipients are usually nominated and selected through a formal process, and the award is considered one of the highest honours that can be bestowed upon a Jamaican citizen.