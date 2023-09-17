Minister Chang Satisfied With Facilities At Temporarily Relocated Bull Bay Police Station

Police officers attached to the Bull Bay Police Station in St. Andrew are operating in a reasonable and functional space, after being temporarily relocated due to the alignment of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP).

This assurance comes from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who toured the station’s new location at Gems Crescent in Bull Bay on Friday (September 15).

The previous station building, which was situated on the Nine Miles main road, was demolished to facilitate the massive road project.

Speaking with journalists, Dr. Chang said the new, temporary space was an unused community facility which was renovated to the standards required by the police.

“Work was satisfactorily done, so the police officers have a reasonable space in which to operate. From what I have seen so far, I want to commend the teams that have worked on it to provide the police officers with a reasonable, comfortable space in which to operate,” the Minister said.

During the tour, Dr. Chang observed the main station area as well as a staff facility containing restrooms and changing rooms, which he described as being in “pretty good order”.

“When we are moving police officers into a building, we fix the building to standards and specifications required by the police. We fix a police station for police officers, we don’t move police officers into a building to make it a police station,” he stated.

Dr. Chang advised that constructing a building to permanently house the station “will take some time.”

“We are moving through the process. We have already put it in the public sector investment programme and we will look at the design work. That will take at least a year to get all of that done,” he informed.

The Minister advised that there is adequate land space available at the station’s previous location to rebuild the facility.

“But, this [temporary facility] appears quite reasonable for the time [being]. Where we are now, I am quite satisfied that we have given the officers a reasonable… functional… space to stay,” he maintained.

Dr. Chang also indicated that he will be seeking the National Works Agency’s (NWA) support to repair some of the roads leading to the relocated facility.

The public is advised that the station’s numbers remain the same: 876-967-6910 and 876-525-6810.

The facility is part of the Security Ministry’s Rebuild, Overhaul, Construct (R.O.C) programme, aimed at converting all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, and providing officers with comfortable environments conducive to work.