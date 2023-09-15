C-TOC in 2022 – 101 Raids, 439 Arrests, 288 Charges

C-TOC in 2022 – 101 Raids, 439 Arrests, 288 ChargesBy: September 15, 2023 ,
The Full Story
For 2022, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) conducted 101 raids that resulted in the arrest of 439 persons, of which 288 were charged.
This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) 2022 Economic and Social Survey.
The document noted that a total of 40 firearms and 6,176 rounds of ammunition were recovered, while 14 motor vehicles were seized/recovered.
“Other seizures included cash from proceeds of crime totalling $5.2 million and US$1.7 million and other cash seizures of $693,320 and US$30,134,” the survey said.
In addition, 154 court cases originating from C-TOC were disposed of during the year.
There were also 176 convictions.
Another 382 cases were submitted to the courts or the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Meanwhile, the Narcotics Division carried out 1,146 operations, 25.4 per cent less than in 2021.
These operations led to the seizure of 22,728.1 kilogrammes (kg) of marijuana, 29.1 per cent less than the 32,047.36 kg seized in 2021, and 1,339.9 kg of cocaine, 9.8 per cent more than the 1,220.6 kg seized in 2021.
“The value of the marijuana seized was $150.3 million and the cocaine was valued at $10.4 billion,” the document noted.