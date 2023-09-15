Friday,
PHOTOS: Chinese Delegation Pays Courtesy Call on Houses of Parliament Heads

September 15, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Mark Bell
President of the Senate, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson (centre); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert (right), and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Chen Daojiang (left), observe as Deputy to the National People’s Congress, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Beijing Municipal People’s Congress (BMPC), Li Xiuling (seated), signs the guest book during his courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston on Thursday (September 14).

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert (centre), receives a gift from Deputy to the National People’s Congress, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Beijing Municipal People’s Congress (BMPC), People’s Republic of China, Li Xiuling , during his courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston on Thursday (September 14). Sharing the moment is President of the Senate, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson.
President of the Senate, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson (right), and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert (centre), look on as Deputy to the National People’s Congress, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Beijing Municipal People’s Congress (BMPC), People’s Republic of China, Li Xiuling, browses through a book he received from the Jamaican government during his courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston on Thursday (September 14).
