Allman Town Primary Gets Computer from USF

Allman Town Primary Gets Computer from USFBy: September 15, 2023 ,
Allman Town Primary School in Kingston is the latest school to receive technological equipment from the Universal Service Fund (USF) as the State entity continues its drive to foster educational advancement and digital literacy.
The school was presented with a desktop computer on September 14, during a ceremony at the institution.
“This device will be an invaluable asset to our school, enabling our students to explore new horizons in education,” Acting Principal, Thamar Russell-Brown, said in a release, while expressing her appreciation to the USF.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Dr. Daniel Dawes, underscored the organisation’s commitment to provide educational institutions with the necessary tools to nurture a new generation of digitally literate and empowered students.
“Our aim is to bridge the digital divide across Jamaica. This computer is a small step towards providing valuable resources to schools and communities,” he said.
Earlier this week, Bartons Primary School in St. Catherine also received two desktop computers from the USF.
The devices should enable students to access digital learning resources, enhance their research capabilities, and develop essential computer-literacy skills.
The USF is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.
It is mandated to ensure access to information and communications technology tools to facilitate development.