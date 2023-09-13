Swallowfield and Nannyville Get Free Wi-Fi

Swallowfield and Nannyville Get Free Wi-FiBy: September 13, 2023 ,
Residents of Swallowfield and Nannyville in St. Andrew are now enjoying free high-speed broadband connection as the Universal Service Fund (USF) continues to bridge Jamaica’s information gap.
The two locations are the latest to benefit from the USF’s free Community Wi-Fi Initiative, on the recommendations of their Member of Parliament, Julian Robinson.
Both Wi -Fi hotspots were launched on Monday (September 11), during separate commissioning ceremonies.
Speaking at the Swallowfield launch, Mr. Robinson emphasised the importance of this project for community.
“This is a very valuable resource; let’s start the process in transforming the community for good, prosperity and upliftment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Dr. Daniel Dawes, encouraged the beneficiaries in both areas to use the newly implemented resources constructively.
“The Universal Service Fund is committed to ensuring that all Jamaican communities have access to the digital world,” he said.
The residents were also urged to use the Internet wisely and protect their personal data to avoid becoming victims of cyberattacks.
Communities across Jamaica have been receiving free connection since 2021.
To date, more than 250 sites have been established.
The USF’s Community Wi-Fi initiative aims to bridge the country’s digital divide and transform lives.
The USF is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.
It is mandated to ensure access to information and communications technology tools to facilitate development.