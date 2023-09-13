Gov’t Transforming Infrastructure and Technology in Schools

The Government is embarking on an ambitious programme for the enhancement of infrastructure and technology in schools to provide a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her address at the launch of the 2023/24 school year at St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School in Brown’s Town, St. Ann, on Tuesday (September 12), said the move aligns with the recommendations in the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission Report.

She appealed for patience and understanding from stakeholders, recognising that the comprehensive transformation of school infrastructure and technology is a substantial and ongoing investment.

“It is going to take us some time because it is physical work that we are going to do. There is planning, designing and so on but we are committed,” she pointed out.

“I know many of the schools here have been waiting for years to get some work done but I tell you, there is a renewed focus on ensuring that the infrastructure [and technology] of our schools is deserving of our students and teachers,” she noted.

Minister Williams said that strides have been made in the integration of technology in classrooms, citing the donation of tablets and laptops to students and teachers over the last three years.

“We are immersed in technology,” she pointed out.

The Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired Jamaica Education Transformation Commission was convened by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, to conduct an in-depth examination of the education sector.

It provides a blueprint for establishing a comprehensive strategy to improve student performance and educational productivity across the sector.

The 2021 report makes recommendations for improvements in seven areas – governance, administration, leadership and legislation; early-childhood education; teaching curriculum and teacher training; tertiary education; infrastructure and technology; technical and vocational education and training (TVET); and finance.

The launch of the 2023/24 school year was held under the theme ‘Education Transformation – Enabling and Maximising Students’ Talents and Abilities’.

Students and educators from infant, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions from across the island participated in the event, which included the unveiling of a new wheelchair ramp at St. Hilda’s High.

Some 32 fans were provided to schools as well.