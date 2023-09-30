PHOTOS: JCDC FiWi Short Film Competition Award Ceremony September 29, 2023 Listen Culture Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Director of the Community Cultural Services Division at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Marjorie Leyden-Kirton (left), shares a photo opportunity with the 2023 winner of the Commission’s FiWi Short Film Competition, Joel Miller (right), during Thursday’s (September 29) award ceremony held at the Palace Cineplex at Sovereign Centre in St. Andrew. The Full Story Director of the Community Cultural Services Division at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Marjorie Leyden-Kirton (left), shares a photo opportunity with the 2023 winner of the Commission’s FiWi Short Film Competition, Joel Miller (right), during Thursday’s (September 29) award ceremony held at the Palace Cineplex at Sovereign Centre in St. Andrew. Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Executive Director, Lenford Salmon (left), presents a cheque valued at $350,000 to the 2023 winner of the Commission’s FiWi Short Film Competition, Joel Miller (right), during Thursday’s (September 29) award ceremony held at Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre. The winning film, Blackbird, was created based on the Jamaican proverb ‘Every hoe have dem stick a bush’.