Saturday,
September 30, 2023 2:55 pm

PHOTOS: JCDC FiWi Short Film Competition Award Ceremony

September 29, 2023
Culture
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Director of the Community Cultural Services Division at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Marjorie Leyden-Kirton (left), shares a photo opportunity with the 2023 winner of the Commission’s FiWi Short Film Competition, Joel Miller (right), during Thursday’s (September 29) award ceremony held at the Palace Cineplex at Sovereign Centre in St. Andrew.  

Director of the Community Cultural Services Division at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Marjorie Leyden-Kirton (left), shares a photo opportunity with the 2023 winner of the Commission’s FiWi Short Film Competition, Joel Miller (right), during Thursday’s (September 29) award ceremony held at the Palace Cineplex at Sovereign Centre in St. Andrew.
Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Executive Director, Lenford Salmon (left), presents a cheque valued at $350,000 to the 2023 winner of the Commission’s FiWi Short Film Competition, Joel Miller (right), during Thursday’s (September 29) award ceremony held at Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre. The winning film, Blackbird, was created based on the Jamaican proverb ‘Every hoe have dem stick a bush’.

 

Last Updated: September 29, 2023

