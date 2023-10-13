  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Primary Healthcare Delivery Being Strengthened

By: Garwin Davis, October 13, 2023
Health & Wellness
Share
Primary Healthcare Delivery Being Strengthened
Photo: JIS File
Chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Eric Clarke, addresses residents, healthcare workers and other stakeholders at the recent ceremony for the adoption of the Ulster Spring Health Centre in Trelawny. Seated (left to right) are Custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles; and President of the Jamaica Organization of New Jersy and Donor, Owen Eccles. The facility is one of 46 that have been adopted through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic initiative throughout the island.

The Full Story

Primary healthcare delivery is being reorganised to more effectively meet the changing needs of the population.

Chairman of the Board of Management, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Eric Clarke, said that the measures are outlined in the Primary Healthcare Reform for Jamaica 2021-2030.

It addresses, among other things, the upgrading of infrastructure, ensuring that facilities are adequately staffed and resourced, and makes provision for care during a pandemic.

“It details our vision for a reimagined, comprehensive approach to improving primary-care services across our facilities. This includes not only upgrading our physical infrastructure, but also making available, human resources that are sufficient in number and competencies, and the introduction of an information system for health that supports the delivery of care,” Mr. Clarke said.

He was addressing health officials and other stakeholders at a recent ceremony for the adoption of the Ulster Spring Health Centre in Trelawny.

Mr. Clarke added that the reorganisation of primary care, over the next decade, will “deliver on efficiency through an integrated health systems network… that provides safe access to patient information, and allows for information sharing among healthcare providers and towards universal health coverage”.

This will ensure access to health promotion, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, disease management, rehabilitation and palliative care services for all Jamaicans in line with their needs.

“The outcomes include earlier pick-up of non-communicable diseases with routine screening and earlier initiation of treatment, including lifestyle modifications,” Mr. Clarke said.

International partners, diaspora members, local private sector and voluntary players will be engaged as part of the process to strengthen primary healthcare services.

Mr. Clarke noted that the Adopt-A-Clinic programme has been one of the driving forces that enable individuals and groups to contribute to the improvement of healthcare delivery at the primary level.

The Ulster Spring Health Centre is benefiting from $3 million in support from diaspora group the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey.

The funds will facilitate the purchase of clinical and office equipment and upgrading and maintenance works.

 

Last Updated: October 13, 2023

More From: Health & Wellness
Health Centres in Manchester Southern Being Upgraded
By: Chris Patterson, Oct 13, 2023
Gov’t Seeking Stakeholder Input in Developing Youth Mental Health Policy
By: Judana Murphy, Oct 13, 2023
Several Health Facilities in Manchester Southern Being Upgraded
By: Chris Patterson, Oct 12, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content