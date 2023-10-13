Primary Healthcare Delivery Being Strengthened

Primary healthcare delivery is being reorganised to more effectively meet the changing needs of the population.

Chairman of the Board of Management, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Eric Clarke, said that the measures are outlined in the Primary Healthcare Reform for Jamaica 2021-2030.

It addresses, among other things, the upgrading of infrastructure, ensuring that facilities are adequately staffed and resourced, and makes provision for care during a pandemic.

“It details our vision for a reimagined, comprehensive approach to improving primary-care services across our facilities. This includes not only upgrading our physical infrastructure, but also making available, human resources that are sufficient in number and competencies, and the introduction of an information system for health that supports the delivery of care,” Mr. Clarke said.

He was addressing health officials and other stakeholders at a recent ceremony for the adoption of the Ulster Spring Health Centre in Trelawny.

Mr. Clarke added that the reorganisation of primary care, over the next decade, will “deliver on efficiency through an integrated health systems network… that provides safe access to patient information, and allows for information sharing among healthcare providers and towards universal health coverage”.

This will ensure access to health promotion, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, disease management, rehabilitation and palliative care services for all Jamaicans in line with their needs.

“The outcomes include earlier pick-up of non-communicable diseases with routine screening and earlier initiation of treatment, including lifestyle modifications,” Mr. Clarke said.

International partners, diaspora members, local private sector and voluntary players will be engaged as part of the process to strengthen primary healthcare services.

Mr. Clarke noted that the Adopt-A-Clinic programme has been one of the driving forces that enable individuals and groups to contribute to the improvement of healthcare delivery at the primary level.

The Ulster Spring Health Centre is benefiting from $3 million in support from diaspora group the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey.

The funds will facilitate the purchase of clinical and office equipment and upgrading and maintenance works.