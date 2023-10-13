  • Keyword

Health Centres in Manchester Southern Being Upgraded

By: Chris Patterson, October 13, 2023
Health & Wellness
Photo: Michael Soley
Member of Parliament, Manchester Southern, Robert Chin, making his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (October 11).

The Full Story

Several health centres in Manchester Southern are being upgraded to enhance primary healthcare delivery for residents.

“I am happy to report that our Pratville and Harmons Health Centres are now renovated,” said Member of Parliament for the area, Robert Chin during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 11.

Mr. Chin said that additional work is scheduled to be undertaken at the Cross Keys Health Centre, which will be renovated at a cost of $50 million.

In addition, he noted that land has been identified to relocate the Downs Health Centre, with $55 million allocated for phase one of the construction.

“Discussions are far advanced for the funding of a new health facility to relocate the Newport Health Centre, which is currently housed at a residential facility,” he noted further.

Mr. Chin said the health of the people is of critical importance and thanked the Minister of Health and Wellness for the significant investments in the health facilities.

Last Updated: October 13, 2023

