Gov’t Building the Country’s Human Capital

By: Rochelle Williams, October 13, 2023
Finance & Public Service
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second right), cuts the ribbon to open the new Courts Parkway Square store in Portmore, St. Catherine, during the private launch on October 11. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon; Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Alando Terrelonge; and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Unicomer Group, the parent organisation for Courts, Mario Simon.
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), greets Managing Director of Unicomer Jamaica, Edwin Voquerano. The event was the private launch of Courts Parkway Square store in Portmore, St. Catherine, on October 11. Also pictured are Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (second left); and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Unicomer Group, Mario Simon.

The Full Story

The Government is advancing its agenda for the long-term improvement of the country’s human capital with significant investment being made in education and training.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said that the move is in keeping with the Economic Reform Programme (ERP) that is geared towards achieving sustained economic growth and long-term development for Jamaica and all Jamaicans.
“Critical to this process is our facilitation of job creation and improving labour force productivity,” he said.

He was addressing the private launch of the Courts Parkway Square (Portmore Pines) in St. Catherine on October 11.

Dr. Chang noted that the expanded mandate of the HEART/NSTA Trust with the removal of tuition and administrative fees for a significant number of programmes earlier this year, is critical in equipping Jamaicans will be skills and certification to gain employment and improve their lives.

The appointment of Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon as Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, earlier this year, is indicative of the Government’s commitment to improving the cadre, capacity, and calibre of the Jamaican workforce, Dr. Chang added.

“These initiatives (are intended to empower) our people to enjoy greater levels of economic independence, access to greater disposable income as we grow the economy,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang commended Courts for opening its 29th store in Jamaica, noting that the latest investment is indicative of the company’s “continued confidence in our country and in our people”.

“This 29th Courts store is symbolic, not only of your long-standing investor relationship with Jamaica, but critically, it reflects your commitment to improving the lives of the people of Jamaica”.

He noted that the company’s sustained innovation, quality service delivery, and investment in Jamaica and Jamaicans, for 64 years, supports the growth and stability of the economy.

Last Updated: October 13, 2023

