Minor Delays for Jackson Town to Ulster Spring Roadway

October 6, 2023
Effective tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, 2023, the National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that motorists may experience delays as they traverse the Jackson Town to Ulster Spring roadway in Southern Trelawny.
These delays may be experienced over the next two days, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, as the NWA works to install culverts in the vicinity of the Level Bottom community.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the works will result in sections of the roadway being reduced to single-lane access.
The works form part of the $166 million effort to upgrade sections of the corridor between Jackson Town and Ullster Spring in Trelawny.
Ms. Ricketts says that the project, which is now far advanced, involves significant drainage improvement, the construction of parapet walls, the reshaping and asphalting of the worst affected sections of the roadway; and the construction of a retaining wall in the vicinity of the Ullster Spring Primary School.
The project, which commenced in mid-May, is expected to be completed by December 2023.