  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

NWC Lifts Prohibition Order

By: National Water Commission (NWC), October 6, 2023
Water
Share
NWC Lifts Prohibition Order
Photo: Donald De La Haye
National Water Commission (NWC), Chairman, Mark Barnett, addresses a special committee meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Kingston on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Full Story

The National Water Commission (NWC) is today (Friday, October 6, 2023) lifting the Prohibition Order it had earlier this year imposed against the non-essential or excessive use of water it supplies in certain sections of the country.

The Prohibition Order had been imposed to make it a prosecutable offense to either waste NWC-supplied water or use excessive amounts of its potable water for non-essential purposes as part of the response to severe drought conditions that affected sections of the island for several months.

NWC President Mark Barnett says that recent rainfall and the improved storage levels at the main storage reservoirs no longer warrant the imposition of the Prohibition Order- hence the decision to lift it.

The Prohibition Order had made it punishable by a fine imposed by the Parish Courts or, for failing to pay the fine, imprisonment for up to thirty days, for offenses deemed wasteful use of the limited potable water available from drought-stricken water systems.

Last Updated: October 6, 2023

More From: Water
Gov’t Investing in Improving Water Sector’s Resilience
By: Chris Patterson, Sep 20, 2023
Additional $150 Million to be Spent on Response to Drought
By: Chris Patterson, Sep 13, 2023
Scheduled Network Testing Activities to Impact Some Customers
By: National Water Commission, Sep 11, 2023
Skip to content