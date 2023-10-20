Only Approved Wreckers Must Tow Seized Vehicles – TA

Route Inspectors at the Transport Authority (TA) have been instructed to utilise only wreckers from a list of approved companies to provide towing services for vehicles that are seized for breaches of the Transport Authority Act.

Speaking at a recent press conference at the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Chairman of the TA, Owen Ellington, explained that participating wrecking companies are expected to abide by a fee structure which has been agreed on by the relevant stakeholders.

Mr. Ellington was speaking against the background of a major concern raised by members of the Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) Steering Committee about apparent racketeering among wrecker operators.

He highlighted that the TA met with the police and stakeholders from the steering committee.

“We made an appeal to wrecking companies who are willing to participate as contract operators with the Authority. We had a frank discussion with them and worked out an appropriate towing fee structure,” the Chairman explained.

“We have shortlisted those wrecking companies which will be participating with us,” he continued, adding that those companies would be promulgated both internally in the Transport Authority and throughout the communication channel of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Mr. Ellington noted that under the new guidelines, towing must be authorised by senior officers or supervisors, adding that the list will be published using various media channels.

The Chairman indicated that the TA will be very strict in this regard and stated that he has instructed Managing Director, Ralston Smith, to ensure that any inspector who goes outside of the approved list and summons a wrecker to tow a citizen’s vehicle will be required to stand the cost of the service.

“We are not going to allow our operatives to engage in any act which smells like corruption or violates the orders which we have issued,” the Chairman warned.