  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Only Approved Wreckers Must Tow Seized Vehicles – TA

By: Peta-Gay Hodges, October 20, 2023
Transport
Share
Only Approved Wreckers Must Tow Seized Vehicles – TA
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Transport Authority Chairman, Owen Ellington (second right), addresses a recent press conference at the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport. Also participating (from left) are Managing Director, Transport Authority, Ralston Smith; Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz; and Managing Director, Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), Paul Abrahams.

The Full Story

Route Inspectors at the Transport Authority (TA) have been instructed to utilise only wreckers from a list of approved companies to provide towing services for vehicles that are seized for breaches of the Transport Authority Act.

Speaking at a recent press conference at the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Chairman of the TA, Owen Ellington, explained that participating wrecking companies are expected to abide by a fee structure which has been agreed on by the relevant stakeholders.

Mr. Ellington was speaking against the background of a major concern raised by members of the Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) Steering Committee about apparent racketeering among wrecker operators.

He highlighted that the TA met with the police and stakeholders from the steering committee.

“We made an appeal to wrecking companies who are willing to participate as contract operators with the Authority. We had a frank discussion with them and worked out an appropriate towing fee structure,” the Chairman explained.

“We have shortlisted those wrecking companies which will be participating with us,” he continued, adding that those companies would be promulgated both internally in the Transport Authority and throughout the communication channel of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Mr. Ellington noted that under the new guidelines, towing must be authorised by senior officers or supervisors, adding that the list will be published using various media channels.

The Chairman indicated that the TA will be very strict in this regard and stated that he has instructed Managing Director, Ralston Smith, to ensure that any inspector who goes outside of the approved list and summons a wrecker to tow a citizen’s vehicle will be required to stand the cost of the service.

“We are not going to allow our operatives to engage in any act which smells like corruption or violates the orders which we have issued,” the Chairman warned.

Last Updated: October 20, 2023

More From: Transport
Transport Minister Explains Fare Adjustment Mechanism
By: Peta-Gay Hodges, Oct 14, 2023
Zero Tolerance for Overcharging – TA
By: Peta-Gay Hodges, Oct 13, 2023
Southwest to Bring Once-Weekly Flight into Montego Bay from Kansas City
By: Serena Grant, Oct 11, 2023
Skip to content