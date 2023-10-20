Hanover Honours 10 Stalwarts for Dedicated Service

Ten of Hanover’s distinguished citizens have been honoured for more than 200 years of service to their parish and country.

At a ‘Salute to Heroes’ awards ceremony, held at the Sir Alexander Bustamante Square in Lucea on Monday (October 16), the six women and four men, who have each served for periods ranging from more than 20 to nearly 40 years, were recognised for their outstanding contributions in the areas of community service, culture, early childhood education, public service and religion.

They are Joseph Jackson, Stenford Reid and Tamara Snow for public service; Ferron Williams and Escar Fay Wynter for community service; Sadie Barnes, Millister Jones, and Sybil Williams for early childhood education; Sandra Essor, culture; and Pastor Norman Craigie for service in the field of religion.

They were presented with commemorative plaques and showered with accolades before a large crowd, including family members and well-wishers.

Chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, in his salute to the local heroes, described them as “the very best of Hanover.”

He said they have stood up to the challenges and adversities over their many years of selfless service to the parish and, by extension, their country.

Mayor Samuels pointed out that despite the numerous hurdles encountered, the awardees stuck to their mission and were victorious.

The National Heroes Day ceremony was held under the theme: ‘Celebrating a Proud Heritage … Resilient and Strong’.