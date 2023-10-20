Minerals Policy to Guide Establishment of National Minerals Institute

The National Minerals Policy 2017-2030 will assist in guiding the establishment of the National Minerals Institute, with the primary objective of building out the country’s industrial minerals sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, told JIS News that this is part of the Government’s broader mandate to capitalise on the diversification and to allow for increased production of value-added mineral products and the development of various industries within the sector.

“Mining has evolved much further than bauxite. For a long time, our focus has been on our bauxite sector. But our industrial minerals sector, especially things like limestone, rare earth elements… the explorations are happening. From those, we are seeing some positive activities. I think we have to take a more holistic look at the mining sector to ensure we are planning for all elements,” he said.

“I have tasked the team to accelerate the pace of implementation and I want to start that process early in the next financial year,” the Minister added.

Mr. Green said the Policy is driving the development of the National Minerals Institute.

“One of the things that the Policy calls for is the establishment of a National Minerals Institute. What we have now is our Mines and Geology Division and the Jamaica Bauxite Institute. But there is a thought process of pulling everything together to develop one entity that deals with minerals across the country and give us additional capacity to strengthen research training, development, and future planning around the minerals sector,” he stated.

The National Minerals Policy 2017-2030 establishes the framework for the country’s approach to developing its minerals sector, managing its mineral resources, and mining activities.

The Policy seeks to ensure that the benefits to be derived from the sector are optimised and sustained for the benefit of Jamaicans, especially in relation to earning foreign exchange, creating jobs and acting as a catalyst for further industrialisation.

Key objectives of the Policy include: maximising the economic and social benefits of mineral exploitation for the Jamaican people; and ensuring that Jamaica’s mineral wealth is protected and supports sustainable national development while minimising the negative impact on communities and the natural environment.

It also seeks to stimulate an internationally competitive investment environment for the minerals sector; protect the country’s geological information; ensure the integration of the minerals sector into community and national development plans; encourage diversification, value added production and inter-sectoral linkages; and establish institutions that will train competent persons to effectively manage and facilitate the sector’s continued development and harmony with other segments of the economy.