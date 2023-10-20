Fire Week to Focus on Safety in a Digital Society

‘Fire Safety in a Digital Society’ is the theme for this year’s observance of Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week, from October 22 to 28.

“The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) thought it necessary to use this period to zone in on fire safety implications that exist for a society that is exhibiting an increasing reliance on digital technologies,” said Acting Superintendent, JFB, Jay Scott.

He was speaking during the Week’s official launch on Wednesday (October 18) at the Police Officers Club in St. Andrew.

Mr. Scott informed that the JFB will use the week to execute a public education campaign geared towards increasing awareness about the issue.

The objectives of the campaign include promoting lithium-ion battery, electric vehicle and smart building fire safety, and digital emergency preparedness.

“To achieve the stated objectives, the JFB will engage in a series of activities across all parishes during the week. These will include presentations, symposiums, workshops, expositions, face-to-face community engagements, as well as electronic media engagements,” Mr. Scott informed.

For his part, JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, encouraged persons to pay attention to the messages that will be communicated throughout the week, noting that tips on the safe use of devices will be provided.

“We have had incidents of fires occurring because of persons [among other things] inappropriately charging their devices; so we want to educate,” he said.

For over 25 years, the JFB has been observing Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week during the last week of October, when the message of fire prevention and safety information is taken to the population.