  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Work Progressing on Morant Bay Museum Project

By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, October 20, 2023
Culture
Share
Work Progressing on Morant Bay Museum Project
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, speaks during a recent sitting of the House of Representatives.

The Full Story

Plans for the renovation of the historic Morant Bay Courthouse to serve as a museum are progressing steadily, says Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Speaking during a recent sitting of the House of Representatives, Ms. Grange said work is far advanced on the design.

“I am quite impressed with the work that has been done so far by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) and by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports, and Education (CHASE) Fund and our technical people in the Ministry,” she noted.

The Minister reiterated that it was Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who gave the instructions for the courthouse to be restored and transformed into a state-of-the art museum.

The building is etched in history as it was the scene of the 1865 Morant Bay Rebellion led by National Hero, the Right Excellent Paul Bogle.

The courthouse was destroyed by fire in 2007.

Ms. Grange said there have been meetings with CHASE about the new museum and welcomed the tangible progress being made on the project.

The engagement is also being undertaken in partnership with the Institute of Jamaica, which will be responsible for the artefacts and design of the internal displays, the Minister said.

Earlier in May, during a sitting of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams, disclosed that CHASE is also accepting artefacts from members of the public that may be used as displays in the museum and that all donors will be credited for their submissions.

Last Updated: October 20, 2023

More From: Culture
PHOTOS: Salute to the Heroes
By: , Oct 18, 2023
PHOTOS: Minister Williams at JCDC Heritage Week Church Service
By: , Oct 18, 2023
PHOTOS: National Heritage Week Church Service
By: , Oct 18, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content