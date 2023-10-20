Work Progressing on Morant Bay Museum Project

Work Progressing on Morant Bay Museum ProjectBy: October 20, 2023 ,
Plans for the renovation of the historic Morant Bay Courthouse to serve as a museum are progressing steadily, says Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.
Speaking during a recent sitting of the House of Representatives, Ms. Grange said work is far advanced on the design.
“I am quite impressed with the work that has been done so far by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) and by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports, and Education (CHASE) Fund and our technical people in the Ministry,” she noted.
The Minister reiterated that it was Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who gave the instructions for the courthouse to be restored and transformed into a state-of-the art museum.
The building is etched in history as it was the scene of the 1865 Morant Bay Rebellion led by National Hero, the Right Excellent Paul Bogle.
The courthouse was destroyed by fire in 2007.
Ms. Grange said there have been meetings with CHASE about the new museum and welcomed the tangible progress being made on the project.
The engagement is also being undertaken in partnership with the Institute of Jamaica, which will be responsible for the artefacts and design of the internal displays, the Minister said.
Earlier in May, during a sitting of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams, disclosed that CHASE is also accepting artefacts from members of the public that may be used as displays in the museum and that all donors will be credited for their submissions.