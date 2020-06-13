Zoos, Theme Parks, River Rafting Reopen June 15

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced the reopening of zoos, theme parks, and river rafting as of June 15.

He said that the resumption of activities will be for an initial period of two weeks and will be reviewed on June 30.

He was speaking at a digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew on June 12.

Providing further details, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said that for zoos and theme parks, only 50 percent of capacity will be accommodated at any point in time during the operating hours.

He said proper signage at all locations, temperature checks, and sanitisation procedures must be implemented.

Each facility must put sanitisation stations in place for the proper washing of hands and physical distancing must be observed, with six-foot markers placed in each area where persons are expected to line up.

Minister McKenzie noted that guests and staff members are expected to wear masks, and rails and barriers must be sanitised regularly.

He said the facility for play will remain closed and guests will not to be permitted to touch the animals.

“The only activities that will take place in the theme parks and zoos [are] the viewing of animals… All doors and windows in the exhibition area must remain open,” he noted.

Turning to river rafting activities, Minister McKenzie said this will be allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. He said temperature checks must be done and masks must be worn by rafters and raft captains at all times.

He noted that only two guests from the same family or group and the raft captain must be on each raft.

“Raft captains must be at least six feet away from their passengers… Life vests must be washed each day and the necessary sanitation protocol is introduced,” he said.

He said sanitisation protocols must be observed and six-foot markings placed in areas where people will enter restrooms and concession stands.

Mr. McKenzie informed that there are approximately 157 rafters in the two major rafting areas in Rio Grande area of Portland and Martha Bae in Trelawny.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie advised that gyms will be allowed to operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, noting that only 50 percent of full capacity will be accepted at any given time.

He said individuals are required to bring their own towels and exercise mats along with other personal equipment.

“We are requiring that gym operators put in the necessary sanitation mechanism once the equipment is used, and we are urging that there be a period between [users] within the gym,” he said.

Minister McKenzie said that the full protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be observed at all times at the facilities.

The facilities were ordered closed as part of measures by the Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).