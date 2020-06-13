PM Saddened at Killing of Policemen

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has extended sympathies to the families of two policemen who were killed while on operation in a community in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Friday morning (June 12) and has pledged the Government’s full support.

Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton were shot and killed. Two other law enforcement officers involved in the operation are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“My heart goes out to their families and my thoughts and prayers are with them. The entire Jamaica grieves with you. We will ensure that they get full support,” Prime Minister Holness said during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (June 12).

He said that the killing of a law-enforcement officer while in the lawful conduct of his duty must be considered an attack on the State and should not go unanswered.

Mr. Holness noted that he had met with the National Security Council, which includes members of the JCF.

“Undoubtedly, this is a trying time for the JCF. However, the JCF is a professional organisation and they will not be deterred,” he said.

Detective Corporal Biggs and Constable Hylton served the JCF for 10 and four years, respectively.