Nationals and Non- Nationals Require Authorization Document to Travel to Jamaica

"Residents of Jamaica, being both nationals and non-nationals, who are ordinarily resident in Jamaica should apply to obtain a travel authorization document on jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm," he said.

As of June 15, both nationals and non- nationals will require a travel authorization document in order to travel to Jamaica, under the new controlled entry programme.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the announcement during a virtual press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Friday (June 12).

Outlining how the new protocol will work, Mr. Holness said two different portals for entry application have been set up on jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm and on visitjamaica.com.

“Residents of Jamaica, being both nationals and non-nationals, who are ordinarily resident in Jamaica should apply to obtain a travel authorization document on jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm,” he said.

“This includes non-nationals who live here, as I’ve said before, as a result of owning a work permit, marriage or being dependents of Jamaican nationals or just living here over an extended period,” Mr. Holness added.

Non-residents, on the other hand, who are visiting Jamaica for tourism or business, should apply on visitjamaica.com.

“The application process is the same, but the information requirements are slightly different. For example, for non-resident, the information for home quarantine assessment would not be required at this stage, as persons travelling for tourism will be staying at hotels or resorts defined in a resilient corridor under a stay -in-zone order,” Mr. Holness said.

At the same time, he informed the briefing that a travel authorization document is not required to book a flight to Jamaica.

“It is, however, a requirement for check-in, and boarding and the airlines will not allow passengers to board without travel authorization,” the Prime Minister said.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness reiterated that all persons arriving in Jamaica will be subjected to a health screening and risk assessment by the health authorities, which will include temperature checks, observation of symptoms, as well as an interview by a health officer.

“The health authorities will make a risk assessment based on information obtained through this health screening, as well as consideration of certain factors, including the country and city of origin, travel history and the living conditions at the home where you intend to stay in Jamaica. This risk assessment will determine the testing and quarantine requirements,” the Prime Minister explained.

He added that all persons will be required to go through a sensitization programme that will advise them of the various infection prevention protocols within Jamaica, such as hand washing and sanitizing, wearing of masks, social distancing, gathering restrictions and curfew hours among others.