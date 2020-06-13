Virtual Child Protection Forum Wednesday

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will host a virtual child protection forum on Wednesday (June 17), starting at 8:00 p.m.

It is the third in a series of sessions staged by the agency to address the situation of Jamaican children, with two held in Montego Bay, St. James and Linstead Square, St. Catherine in March.

Speaking with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage Grey, said that initially, six regional fora were planned for venues across the island, but due to the restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the third forum will be held virtually.

Mrs. Gage Grey said that the upcoming forum will address matters such as child abuse, missing children, psychological issues children may be facing, potential child abuse risks, and finding a balance between work and homeschooling children, among other issues.

“We are especially looking forward to this event, because while our fora were planned regionally, this virtual event will be able to reach citizens across the island and persons overseas. So we are expecting a much larger audience as we discuss as a nation, how we can keep our children safe,” she noted.

Presenters include Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; Deputy Registrar, CPFSA, Warren Thompson; CPFSA Regional Director, South East, Robert Williams; Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kai Morgan; and Mrs. Gage Grey.

Stakeholders, and members of the public, including children, are invited to tune in and participate in the forum via the CPFSA’s social media platforms @cpfsajm, and which will also be aired on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

Persons with questions may post them on the agency’s social media pages to have their questions answered during the forum.

The initiative forms part of the CPFSA’s child protection campaign under the theme ‘Every Child Deserves Protection’.