Zero Tolerance for Overcharging – TA

October 13, 2023
The Transport Authority (TA) will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to instances of overcharging passengers of public passenger vehicles (PPVs).
Speaking at a Press Conference at the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport on Thursday (October 12), Managing Director of the TA, Ralston Smith, said that as of Sunday, October 15, teams from the Authority will be closely monitoring the implementation of the increase.
Mr. Smith was speaking against the background of a recently announced 19 per cent fare increase by Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Darryl Vaz.
“We are using this medium to warn all PPV operators to charge only the prescribed fare. The Authority will spare no effort in investigating and prosecuting operators who overcharge passengers,” the Managing Director said.
Mr. Smith issued a reminder to all PPV operators that the act of overcharging is punishable under Regulation 129 (d) of the Road Traffic Regulations, in conjunction with Section 107 (3) of the Road Traffic Act, and the offence attracts a maximum fine of $100,000.
“We will act as the vanguard of public passenger transport, and that duty and responsibility is on the TA to protect commuters and legitimate PPV operators. We, therefore, will not be biased in terms of our investigation,” he declared.
Mr. Smith pointed out that the Authority has developed a database to capture, and report acts of overcharging, noting that this information will be shared across the Authority’s four regions.
The Authority is urging commuters who experience acts of overcharging to report these incidents by calling the toll-free line 1-888-991-5687 or 876-926-8912 or send videos or photographs to 876-511-8196.
Complaints about overcharging should include licence plate number, the route and location of the incident.
The prescribed fares will be published in the Daily Gleaner on Friday, October 13, on the Transport Authority’s website (www.ta.org.jm) and social media pages.
Flyers will also be distributed throughout the Regions by route inspectors.