Plans on Track for Building of Fruit and Vegetable Market in Negril

By: Chris Patterson, October 13, 2023
Local Government
Photo: Michael Sloley
Member of Parliament of Western Westmoreland, Morland Wilson, making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 11.

Plans are on track for the construction of the Negril fresh fruit and vegetable market, says Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson.

Providing an update during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, on October 11, Mr. Wilson said the first phase will see the development of a temporary facility to relocate approximately 25 vendors from the site on which the market is being constructed.

“Phase Two will see approvals from the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and various approval agencies, such as the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), the National Works Agency and the Jamaica Fire Brigade, after which we will see commencement of construction,” he shared.

He expressed appreciation to Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, for his commitment to the development of the project that will provide improved conditions for buyers and sellers.

Last Updated: October 13, 2023

