Construction Interests Urged to Adhere to Development Approval Procedures

By: Chris Patterson, October 12, 2023
Local Government
Photo: Mark Bell
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addressing Tuesday’s (October 10) meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC). The meeting was held at the KSAMC’s offices on Church Street, downtown Kingston.

Persons engaging in construction activities are being reminded to seek guidance from Municipal Corporations before embarking on developments.

Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Chairman, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, issued the reminder during the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on Tuesday (October 10) at the local authority’s offices on Church Street, downtown Kingston.

Senator Williams, who is also Kingston’s Mayor, underscored the importance of adhering to the requisite building approval procedures, while expressing regret at the recent tragedy in Bowden Hill, St. Andrew, where a house collapsed killing an infant and displacing a family.

The Mayor, along with Councillor for the Stony Hill Division, Tosha Schwapp, and other KSAMC administrative personnel visited the location of the incident, which he described as a sad moment.

Senator Williams said consultation for advice regarding developments, which is free, should precede the formal application for a building permit, which attracts a fee.

He explained that the consultation process should include discussions with engineers and members of the Municipal Corporations’ Building Departments, and other critical stakeholders to determine factors such as soil type, among other things.

Senator Williams stated that following this procedure will ensure that persons are adhering to the necessary guidelines when they are undertaking construction activities.

“The process is one that provides proper guidance to the applicants. We take [the] opportunity to continue to encourage persons to come to the Municipality or visit municipalities wherever you are across the country in the area you are doing your construction and seek advice… to ensure that what you are constructing is safe, and that you are using appropriate building methods,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, Senator Williams urged developers and other persons engaging in construction activities not to sidestep the building application process.

“Do not think that the process is about collecting a fee. We have always maintained that the approval process is not just a process for collecting fees. The process is primarily geared towards ensuring that when we construct, what we are constructing in the location, that it is appropriate, safe to the occupants and safe to the public,” he underscored.

