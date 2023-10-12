‘Building Jamaica: Better Water Supply’ Town Hall Rescheduled

‘Building Jamaica: Better Water Supply’ Town Hall RescheduledBy: October 12, 2023,
The Full Story
The public is being advised that the Town Hall scheduled for Thursday, October 12 at the Mandeville Primary and Junior High School in Manchester has been rescheduled for a later date.
The forum, which was to be held under the theme ‘Building Jamaica: Better Water Supply’, forms part of a series being hosted by the Government to engage the public on a range of issues relating to policies, programmes and initiatives impacting their lives.
The meetings provide an opportunity for citizens to share ideas and get answers to questions.
Town Halls have already been held in Kingston with a focus on education and in Montego Bay focusing on housing and land.