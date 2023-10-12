Educational Support for Thousands of Westmoreland Western, Manchester Southern Students

Thousands of students in Westmoreland Western and Manchester Southern have benefited from education grants and school supplies through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at a total cost of $18 million.

Member of Parliament of Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson and Manchester Southern Member of Parliament, Robert Chin, made the disclosure during their contributions to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 12.

Mr. Wilson said that $9 million was spent over the past 12 months to benefit students in his constituency.

“Under our back-to-school programme, $6 million worth of vouchers were issued to over 1,800 students, while our annual back-to-school treats were held in all five electoral divisions and saw an additional 1,500 students turning out to participate,” he said.

In addition, the Grange Hill High School received several pieces of musical instruments and sports gear under the ‘Liv Gud’ programme.

“This programme is innovative and transformative. [It] has transformed the lives of many at-risk students in troubled communities across the island through music and sport,” he said.

Mr. Wilson indicated that he is seeking the support of the National Security Ministry to expand the programme to the Little London High School “as we are now seeing the need for such a programme that creates family space and offers family opportunities as well”.

The MP said he will also be calling on the Ministry of Education and Youth’s support to introduce anti-bullying programmes in schools.

He told the House that he will be putting forward a proposal to the HEART NSTA/Trust to offer courses to youngsters who do not have a high school certificate to help them matriculate into certified programmes.

“Such an initiative will have a positive impact on our youth and holds significant potential for growth. This programme will also go a far way in supporting participants in gaining practical knowledge, improving their communication and team building skills, and developing strong work ethic,” he pointed out.

Over in Southern Manchester, the MP Robert Chin, said that a similar $9 million was spent on education grants as well as providing school supplies to students.

He informed that top students from all 25 schools in the constituency, as well as from two additional schools that serve students of the constituency, were provided with educational grants.

“Through the CDF and private donations, we were able to provide educational assistance in a number of ways, reaching the most vulnerable students,” he said.

“As we continue to have our social fairs along with our back-to-school health fairs, in collaboration with the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the various government ministries, agencies and departments, this year over 1,500 students benefited from these activities,” he said and thanked all those who volunteered.

Mr. Chin commended the educators and staff of the academic institutions in the constituency, who continue to ensure that the educational needs of students are adequately served.