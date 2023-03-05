WRHA Honors Healthcare Workers

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) on March 2, hosted its health promotion and education team building and awards ceremony at Hotel Grand A View in Montego Bay, St. James.
During the event, Health Promotion and Education Officers and other staff members from across the region, participated in various team building exercises and were awarded for their stellar work in informing citizens about health-related matters.
In her remarks, Director of the Health Promotion and Education Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Takese Foga, commended the officers for all their efforts in bringing awareness to the western populace.
“The work of a health promotions specialist is by no means easy. It requires a high psychology because we have to understand behaviour, we have to address behaviour and as we navigate the change of stages theory, we have to be conscious of what is out there,” Ms. Foga said.
“We also have to apply our research skills because we have to know where people are at in their behaviour. We [also] have to apply sociology, because we have to work through the sociological economic model, we have to understand individuals, institutions, communities and how they all interrelate,” she added.
Ms. Foga also underscored the importance of the team building activities which were carried out throughout the day.
The day’s activities were endorsed by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and Westmoreland based radio station, Vybz FM.
For her part, Manager of the JIS Montego Bay Regional Office, Tashion Hewitt – Stennett, lauded the health promotion and education officers for their outstanding work in the region, especially during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.