Coffee Innovation Competition Added to Activities for Coffee Festival

Persons are being invited to participate in the Coffee Innovation Competition, the newest feature of the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival.
Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald Riley told JIS News that the competition is a “unique opportunity to show off creativity and innovation through the development of coffee-based products”.
Interested persons are being asked to record a 60-second video explaining what is innovative about their product. Videos are to be submitted to coffeeinnovationcompetition@gmail.com by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
The product being submitted must fall within the categories of fine arts, décor, souvenirs, beauty, wellness, fashion, or aromatherapy.
“We want persons to enter the competition. We will recognise the top five persons. The court of public opinion will determine where you are placed, as it will be based on the [number of] likes that you get,” Mrs. McDonald Riley said.
Videos will be posted to the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @jamaicacoffeefest. The video with the highest number of likes will be announced as the winner on March 17.
Mrs. McDonald Riley further informed that along with receiving various prizes, the winner will be showcased at the festival on Saturday, March 25 in Newcastle, St. Andrew.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.touchstonelink.com or from authorised ticket vendors such as Blue Brews Bistro, Rituals Coffee House, Starbucks, Cannon Ball Café, Café Blue, Island Coffees Café, and Deaf Can Coffee. The prices are $5,000 for adults and $3,000 for children 12 years and older.
The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival is the Ministry of Tourism’s flagship event. The objective of the engagement is to leverage gastronomy as a medium for diversifying the Jamaican tourism product.