CDC Donates Lab Equipment Valued at $91Million to Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has received a donation of laboratory equipment valued at approximately $91 million, for the National Public Health Laboratory.
The laboratory equipment includes a plasma apheresis machine, which will improve blood donation and transfusion services, and two genomic sequencing machines, with the associated components, among other items.
The donation was facilitated through a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Speaking at a handover ceremony held on March 1, at the National Blood Transfusion Services in Kingston, State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, expressed appreciation for the equipment.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn noted that the donation of the genomic sequencing machines, will increase testing capacity for COVID-19 and enhance the response and mechanisms for other health threats.
“COVID-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern. The ongoing risk posed [by COVID-19], continues to be observed with still a high number of deaths. While we have improved upon our local efforts to manage the impact, the threat of severe disease and death remains,” she said.
She added that ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 is essential to understanding the long-term epidemiological effects of the disease.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn also used the occasion to thank the staff at the National Public Health Laboratory, “whose daily service and commitment” secured the well-being of Jamaicans especially throughout the pandemic.
“We are also thankful for the PAHO/World Health Organisation support to the Ministry. This valuable partnership facilitates improvement of health and quality of life, bringing critical aid and technical support that safeguards the health and well-being of Jamaicans,” she stated.