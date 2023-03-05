Minister Grange Thanks Diplomatic Community for their Support

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has expressed appreciation to several international partners, for their support in heritage activities, at the underwater city of Port Royal in Kingston.
Port Royal was destroyed by an earthquake in 1692 and a large portion of the town sank into the sea. Today, it is one of the most important historical and archaeological sites in Jamaica.
During a ministerial briefing hosted for diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston, on March 1, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, expressed gratitude for the support received from Mexico.
“I want to thank Mexico for the support they have been giving us in the matter of underwater heritage activities in relation to the sunken city. And we continue to seek support of other international partners,” Ms. Grange said.
“In fact, we have had support from Japan, Canada and from the Netherlands,” she added.
The countries have been assisting Jamaica with the Heritage Impact Assessment Study of the Port Royal Sunken City, in its effort to obtain the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Designation.
Minister Grange said that the Ministry is in the process of seeking “to have UNESCO declare Port Royal as a World Heritage site, even as we continue to welcome cruise ships to its harbour, as part of the expansion of our heritage tourism product.”
Following the briefing, the Diplomatic community was exposed to elements of Jamaica’s culture, including a tour of the Port Royal Historic Naval Dockyard, Cruise Port and Museum.
The briefing was held as part of activities for Diplomatic Week, which was held under the theme, ‘Transcending Borders. Strengthening Partnerships. Advancing Development’.
The signature event provided a first-hand opportunity for the diplomatic corps to engage with the Governor-General, the Prime Minister, Ministers and senior officials of the Government, the private sector as well as civil society on matters of mutual interest and concern.
The week of activities culminated on Friday, March 3, with an excursion to Appleton Estate and YS Falls in St Elizabeth.