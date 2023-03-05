JADCO on Path to Certification

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) is on a path to achieving ISO 9001 quality management system certification.
“The Commission has commenced its ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification, to meet international standards, and enhance Jamaica’s sporting image,” Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange said.
She was speaking during the Standing Finance Committee meeting of the House of Representatives, held at Gordon House on March 2.
JADCO is focused on fostering a dope-free environment in Jamaica, that promotes the ethics and spirit of sport through education, testing, advocacy, and the coordination of an effective programme.
Ms. Grange also gave an update on the operations of the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium.
“The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the Public Investment Management Secretariat (PIMSEC) committee, has recommended that the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) work with us to put together a package for public-private partnership (PPP) in developing the facility,” she informed.
“We have a great design for the facility, and we are currently looking for private partners to develop the facility and to have it being at the centre of sports tourism. In fact, we have at least three entities from overseas that have reached out to us, but of course we are not just looking for overseas partners. Once the DBJ has put together the proposal, it will go out to tender,” she added.
The Trelawny Multi-Purpose Complex is managed by Independence Park Limited which also manages the National Stadium Complex. It was built with a US$30 million loan from China.