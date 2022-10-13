PHOTOS: Freedom Skatepark Opens in Bull Bay

JIS News
Freedom Skatepark Opens in Bull Bay

October 13, 2022
State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (second right), applauds the unveiling of the Freedom Skatepark sign at Eight Mile in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (October 13). Looking on (from left) are Chair, Concrete Jungle Foundation, Tabetha Phillips; Executive Director, Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke; and Executive Director, Seprod Foundation, Lisa D’Oyen. Freedom Skatepark, which was built at the start of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, has provided a space for young people in and around Bull Bay to be actively engaged in social development programmes, advance their academic studies through its homework programme, learning music and art, and building confidence, all while enjoying and improving their skills in the sport of skateboarding. The project involves partnership with Sandals Foundation.
