PHOTOS: Korean National Day Celebration

October 13, 2022
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left) and Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica, Lim Baejin, prepare to cut a cake to celebrate Korea’s National Day and Diamond Jubilee, observed on October 6, during a reception held recently, at the AC Marriott Hotel, Kingston.
