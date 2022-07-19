Hundreds of Athletes Covered Under JAIP

The Government of Jamaica (GOJ) has continued to support Jamaican athletes through the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan (JAIP).
At the end of 2021, there were approximately 1,700 athletes, spanning 33 national sport associations and federations, that were covered under the plan, which provides group life, group health and personal accident coverage.
This is outlined in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica, 2021.
The document further notes that athletes can utilise the facility for not only immediate sport-related needs but also other general health conditions, including sessions with mental health practitioners.
“During the year, approximately $57.4 million was expended on health insurance,” the report said.
In the meantime, as part of its commitment to provide Jamaican athletes and everyone participating in sport with high-quality playing surfaces, the Government spent $117.8 million on the development and maintenance of 20 playing surfaces, including those in schools and communities.
In addition, a new pump was procured for the National Aquatic Centre at a cost of US$42,000.00.