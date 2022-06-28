JIS News
PHOTOS: National Senior And Junior Athletics Championships

Sport
June 28, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (second left), and Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke (right), are joined by Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Moy Crawford (left) and United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, in taking a selfie with Shericka Jackson (second right), who won the Women’s 200-metre sprint at the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Sunday (June 26), in the world leading 21.55 seconds.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (centre), and Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke (right), share a moment with President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), Garth Gayle, during the final day of the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (June 26).
