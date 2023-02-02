Jamaica’s Athletes Benefiting from Strong Local Anti-Doping Programme

Jamaica’s athletes continue to benefit significantly from the local authorities’ focus on ensuring fairness in competitions, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has said.
This, she noted, has been achieved through legislation and public education, while addressing a recent news conference at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, which was attended by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Bańka.
Ms. Grange said that as a small nation, Jamaica had to take steps to discourage athletes from engaging in unfair practices in competitions.
Hence the development of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), which the Minister said has been “serving us well”.
“Our commitment to clean sport is grounded in our determination to ensure that our people are able to compete and have a fair chance of winning through their natural talent, dedication, commitment and hard work,” Ms. Grange added.
The news conference was held to provide updates on WADA’s meeting with sport ministers and government officials from across the Caribbean, which was held in Jamaica from January 27 to 28.
Miss Grange reported that the forum focused on components key to building anti-doping systems. These included legislation, testing of athletes, management of samples, and athlete education.
Mr. Bańka, in his remarks, said more work was required across the region to build antidoping systems, emphasising the importance of countries having strong programmes.
The President described Jamaica as “the leader in the Caribbean”, which could help WADA to make a difference in this regard.
He maintained that this could be achieved by “working together with the Ministers in the Caribbean”.
JADCO is focused on fostering a dope-free environment in Jamaica, that promotes the ethics and spirit of sport through education, testing, advocacy, and the coordination of an effective programme.
WADA leads the collaborative global movement for dope-free sports by developing, harmonising, coordinating, and monitoring anti-doping rules and policies across all competitions and countries.