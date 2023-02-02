Guy’s Hill High School Gets Computers from JADCO

Guy’s Hill High School in St. Catherine has received several desktop computers from the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), for outstanding participation in the 2022 series of Junior Athletes Anti-Doping Education Workshops.
Speaking at the presentation of the computers held at JADCO’s offices on Ballater Avenue in St. Andrew, on February 1, Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, said the gadgets are rewards to highlight the importance of clean sport.
“These are gifts which should be treated as treasures, for knowledge and for the opening up of your minds,” the State Minister said, adding that they should also aid the students to access information from across the globe.
He said that while they pursue academics, knowledge on fair play and integrity in sport must also be sought.
The State Minister argued that clean sport is not only about refraining from taking performance-enhancing drugs but also the attitude to strive to be the “very best” at what is done in a “good competition, and taking care of your body, so that you give optimal performance as you compete or enjoy sport recreationally”.
The school was number one in the JADCO workshops for schools in Region One, which they did for the third consecutive year.
Mr. Terrelonge in lauding the agency for the initiative, said it provides anti-doping education and is assisting students and schools with “well needed” computer devices to facilitate online learning.
“JADCO has embraced the initiative as part of its broader mandate to be accessible, to provide quality service and maintain valuable partnerships, in an effort to encourage a value-based community system, promoting a preventative-based approach, and integrating everyday lifestyle in healthy living and fair play,” he said.
The approach by JADCO to public education, according to Mr. Terrelonge, is in keeping with the Commission’s work to achieve ISO 9001 2015 Quality Management Certification, which will ensure that the agency’s customers and stakeholders receive consistent and improved service in the execution of its programmes.