Road Closure Notice for Friendship, St. James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, a section of the Fairfield to Point corridor, between the Estuary Housing Development and the Hurlock community, will again be closed to vehicular traffic. This closure will be in effect between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the roadway is being closed to facilitate the installation of culverts along sections of the roadway. This follows the completion of a similar activity a week ago. A total of seven culverts are being installed along the corridor.
During the period of closure, motorists traveling from the direction of Fairfield, towards Johns Hall and beyond, may travel via the alternative routes through Irwin, Sign, and Hurlock. Commuters traveling from the Johns Hall direction towards Montego Bay may also travel via Hurlock, Over River, Sign and Irwin.
The works form part of the $164 million road rehabilitation project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). The project involves extensive drainage improvement, base stabilization and resurfacing of the corridor, using Asphaltic Concrete.
This project represents the third phase of a targeted approach to the repair of the 6.1-kilometer stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock community. The earlier phases were completed, over a three-year period, at a cost of approximately $188 million.