Workers’ Week And Labour Day Thanksgiving Service On Sunday

The National Workers’ Week and Labour Day thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday (May 22) at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, 12A Slipe Road, Kingston, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Pastor of the First Missionary Church representing the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, Rev. Omar Morrison, will deliver the sermon under this year’s Labour Day theme, ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness – Protect our Heritage and Environment.’
Pastor of the Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Slipe Road, Bishop C. Everton Thomas, will assist in the service.
The public can view the service on the social media platforms of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; a representative of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security; and Vice President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), O’Neil Grant, will bring greetings at the service, which will be attended
by ministers of government, parliamentarians, heads of organisations and members of the diplomatic corps.
Events Coordinator for National Religious Services, JCDC, Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that persons attending the service will be encouraged to observe the coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, temperature checks and the sanitising of hands.
“Persons will be encouraged to wear their masks and to have it on in the building, so that we can ensure that everyone can worship safely,” she said.
JCDC Gospel Song winners, and gospel group, Levy’s Heritage’, will perform at the event.